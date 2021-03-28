Missing Chandler man last seen at Snowbowl ski resort

article

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who went missing during a trip to Arizona Snowbowl on March 27, officials say.

Family members in Chandler told authorities that 57-year-old Vsevolod Predtechenskiy had left to the ski resort at 7 AM on Saturday morning.

Vsevolod reportedly video called his family at 10 AM that same day, but has not been heard from since. His vehicle, a 2019 Toyota Rav 4, was located in the resort parking lot.

The 57-year-old, a frequent Snowbowl visitor, has been known to go slightly off track into the trees, but he is not known to be adventurous, according to the sheriff's office.

Vsevolod was last seen wearing a black, light green and khaki snowboarding jacking with black snowboarding pants, and his snowboard is light green and yellow in color.

He is described at a 6'6", 200-pound white male with brown eyes and light brown and white hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Coconino County Sheriff's Office at 928-774-4523 or Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.

