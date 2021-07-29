Expand / Collapse search
California woman shot in head in front of 6-year-old daughter in possible case of mistaken identity

By Mary Stringini
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Jacqueline Flores article

Jacqueline Flores, 25

FRESNO, Calif. - A California woman was shot in her car in front of her young daughter and investigators believe it may have been a case of mistaken identity. 

Fresno Police officers responded to the intersection of Kearney Blvd. and Thorne Avenue around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday and discovered Jacqueline Flores, 25, inside of a parked car suffering from a single gunshot wound to her head.

Authorities said that Flores's 6-year-old daughter was in the backseat of the car when her mother was shot.

"Fortunately, the child was not injured, but the bullet did enter the rear window where the child was seated," Fresno Police wrote in a press release Thursday.

Flores is currently fighting for her life at a hospital and is listed in grave condition.

Investigators said they do not believe Flores was the intended target, and believe the senseless act of violence may have been a case of mistaken identity.

Authorities are asking for the public's help and encourage anyone who might know anything about the shooting to contact the Fresno Police Department.

Anyone can submit anonymous tips including videos, photographs or any other digital evidence to police by clicking here.

