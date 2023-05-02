Molino 2 Wildfire: Suspect search continues; USFS video released

article

U.S. Forest Service fire investigators are looking to identify a suspect wanted for questioning regarding the Molino 2 wildfire, which started April 30 and forced the closure of Catalina Highway in the Coronado National Forest.

On Facebook, officials stated, "Video footage shows an approximately 50- to 60-year-old, white, male, wearing a light grey colored shirt with tan cargo pants approach the scene where the filmmakers were shooting at a homemade target. Upon arrival, they stepped back and allowed the suspect to take five shots using his personal shotgun. It appears in the video the suspect had it loaded with incendiary bullets causing sparks to fly and starting the Molino 2 Wildfire."

USFS says using incendiary bullets and starting a wildfire are violations of 36 CFR 261.5 (b,c) punishable by up to 6 months in jail and/or $5,000.

The flames scorched about 115 acres and as of May 2, the fire is 90% contained.

If you have any information on the identity of the suspect and where he can be located, call (520) 388-8343 or email the Coronado National Forest at, Mailroom_R3_Coronado@usda.gov.