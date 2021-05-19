Mollie Tibbetts: Opening statements set for Wednesday in trial for Iowa student’s murder

An Iowa jury will hear opening statements Wednesday morning in the trial of Cristhian Bahena Rivera, who is accused of killing Mollie Tibbets in 2018.

Tibbetts was a 20-year-old college student who disappeared after going for a run that July. Her disappearance prompted a massive search that came to an end a month later when investigators say Rivera led them to her body.

Mollie Tibbetts was a 20-year-old college student who disappeared after going for a run in July 2018. (Source: Family handout)

Authorities said surveillance video showed a Chevy Malibu circling Tibbets as she ran. Deputies said they later found Rivera driving that same car around town.

After questioning him, authorities said Rivera admitted to killing her in a panic after Tibbetts threatened to call the police. He told them her body was buried in a pile of leaves in a cornfield.



RELATED: Mollie Tibbetts: Prosecutor warns of graphic evidence in trial for Iowa student’s murder

An autopsy determined Tibbets died of sharp force injuries dues to being stabbed. Earlier this week, prosecutors prepared jurors to hear graphic details and see disturbing evidence of a violent death.

"We’re going to talk about the violent death of a young girl, Mollie Tibbetts," said Scott Brown, an assistant Iowa attorney general. "It’s not going to be pleasant."

Nearly three years have passed since Tibbetts’ remains were found and investigators have not found a murder weapon, but said the blood found in the trunk of the Malibu matches Tibbetts’.

Rivera, a 26-year-old father of a young daughter, had no criminal history before being charged with first-degree murder in Tibbetts’ death. Defense lawyer Chad Frese hinted he is prepared to argue his client gave a false confession after hours of questioning.

Cristhian Bahena Rivera, a 26-year-old father of a young daughter, had no criminal history before being charged with first-degree murder in Mollie Tibbetts’ death. (Source: FOX Edge)

He also told the jury that Rivera’s struggle with the English language should have no bearing on the verdict, though his Latino heritage served as a catalyst for national attention.

Rivera may have entered the United States illegally 10 years ago. From then-President Donald Trump to Iowa’s governor, Republicans pounced on the case to strengthen their call for tighter immigration restrictions.

The anti-immigrant sentiment grew so menacing, Rivera’s employer faced death threats and White supremacists’ robocalls flooded the Hawkeye State.

Tibbetts’ family lowered the temperature when they demanded politicians stop using her death to promote a racist agenda they said she would have opposed.

Advertisement

This story was reported from Atlanta. The Associated Press contributed.

