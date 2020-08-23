Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 6:12 PM MST until SUN 9:15 PM MST, Mohave County
6
Excessive Heat Warning
from MON 10:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Superior, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Excessive Heat Warning
from MON 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County
Flood Advisory
from SUN 6:02 PM MST until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Gila County
Air Quality Alert
until MON 10:30 PM MST, Maricopa County
Significant Weather Advisory
until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Tonto Basin, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County

Mom and son missing out of Mesa, last seen Aug. 18

Published 
Missing Persons
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

Dalton and Brady Pettigrew

MESA, Ariz. - A mother and her one-year-old son from Mesa were last seen Aug. 18 and their family is concerned for their safety, the Mesa Police Department said in a Aug. 23 tweet.

Dalton Pettigrew, 21, and her son, Brady, left home near Higley and Baseline roads and family thinks they're with Dalton's "toxic" girlfriend.

Both mother and son have hazel eyes. Dalton has a tattoo on her left bicep of roman numerals.

If you have any information about their whereabouts, call the Mesa Police Department at 480-644-2211.