Mom and son missing out of Mesa, last seen Aug. 18

A mother and her one-year-old son from Mesa were last seen Aug. 18 and their family is concerned for their safety, the Mesa Police Department said in a Aug. 23 tweet.

Dalton Pettigrew, 21, and her son, Brady, left home near Higley and Baseline roads and family thinks they're with Dalton's "toxic" girlfriend.

Both mother and son have hazel eyes. Dalton has a tattoo on her left bicep of roman numerals.

If you have any information about their whereabouts, call the Mesa Police Department at 480-644-2211.