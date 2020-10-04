Expand / Collapse search

Monday is deadline to register to vote in Arizona's Nov. 3 election

By Associated Press
Published 
2020 Election
Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) - The coming week marks two big dates in the leadup to Arizona’s Nov. 3 general election.

Monday, Oct. 5 is the deadline to register to be eligible to vote in the election, which features races at the national, state and local levels, and Wednesday is the first day that election officials can mail early ballots to voters.

Looking ahead, Oct. 23 is the deadline to request an early ballot to return by mail.

People can register to vote through the state’s ServiceArizona.com website or through the office of each county recorder.

FOX 10 Voter Guide: 2020 Arizona General Election
slideshow

FOX 10 Voter Guide: 2020 Arizona General Election

How to register to vote, election dates and deadlines, find a polling station, learn about voting by mail safety, volunteer to be a poll worker, what to bring to the polls, and track your early ballot's status.

Supreme Court to review Arizona ‘ballot harvesting’ law
slideshow

Supreme Court to review Arizona ‘ballot harvesting’ law

A federal appeals court ruled in January that Arizona’s law banning so-called “ballot harvesting” violates the Voting Rights Act and the Constitution, but the court put its ruling on hold while the Supreme Court was asked to take the case.

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.