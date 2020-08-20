Monsoon brings wind, rain to parts of the Valley once again

article

On the night of August 20, another monsoon storm has brought rain and wind to parts of the Valley.

The Valley has seen monsoon storms in recent days, some of which have caused damage, including a storm that seriously damaged a COVID-19 testing site in Mesa.

According to FOX 10's Kristy Siefkin, hail has been reported near Sky Harbor Airport, with wind gusts of 60 miles per hour possible.

SRP officials say there are power outages across the Valley as a result of storm activity. FOX 10 has learned from SRP officials that at least 28,000 people are without power.

According to Tonto National Forest, lightning has also sparked a fire burning in the wilderness north of the Peralta Trailhead. The fire is visible from parts of the East Valley, and it has burned about 100 acres of land.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.