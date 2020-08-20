Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 9:30 PM MST, Pima County
18
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 7:35 PM MST until THU 10:30 PM MST, Maricopa County
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 10:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 10:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 9:09 PM MST until THU 9:45 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 9:17 PM MST until THU 9:45 PM MST, Pima County, Pinal County
Flood Advisory
from THU 7:10 PM MST until THU 10:15 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Advisory
from THU 8:21 PM MST until THU 10:15 PM MST, Pima County
Flood Advisory
from THU 7:39 PM MST until THU 9:30 PM MST, Pima County
Flood Advisory
from THU 6:38 PM MST until THU 9:45 PM MST, Pima County
Flood Advisory
from THU 7:50 PM MST until THU 9:45 PM MST, Pima County
Flood Advisory
from THU 9:01 PM MST until FRI 12:00 AM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County
Flood Advisory
from THU 8:15 PM MST until THU 11:15 PM MST, Maricopa County
Airport Weather Warning
until THU 10:15 PM MST, Central Phoenix
Airport Weather Warning
until THU 9:45 PM MST, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek
Significant Weather Advisory
until THU 9:30 PM MST, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Buckeye/Avondale
Dust Advisory
from THU 8:27 PM MST until THU 10:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County
Monsoon brings wind, rain to parts of the Valley once again

PHOENIX - On the night of August 20, another monsoon storm has brought rain and wind to parts of the Valley.

The Valley has seen monsoon storms in recent days, some of which have caused damage, including a storm that seriously damaged a COVID-19 testing site in Mesa.

According to FOX 10's Kristy Siefkin, hail has been reported near Sky Harbor Airport, with wind gusts of 60 miles per hour possible.

SRP officials say there are power outages across the Valley as a result of storm activity. FOX 10 has learned from SRP officials that at least 28,000 people are without power.

According to Tonto National Forest, lightning has also sparked a fire burning in the wilderness north of the Peralta Trailhead. The fire is visible from parts of the East Valley, and it has burned about 100 acres of land.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.