Monsoon storm batters parts of the Valley

A monsoon storm brought rain and hail to parts of the Valley on Sept. 8.

According to the National Weather Service, the storm moved through parts of the East Valley, including Mesa and Sun Lakes. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued until 6:00 p.m.

Video received by FOX 10 shows hail falling on a neighborhood near the area of Power and Pecos in Gilbert. Elsewhere, ADOT cameras captured rain falling on the freeway.

