Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until TUE 5:45 PM MST, Gila County
13
Red Flag Warning
until WED 12:00 AM MST, Yuma/Martinez Lake and Vicinity/Lower Colorado River Valley AZ, Central Deserts
Red Flag Warning
until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from TUE 5:29 PM MST until TUE 6:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County
High Wind Warning
until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Red Flag Warning
until WED 6:00 PM MST, Lake Mead NRA/Colorado River-AZ side
Wind Advisory
from TUE 11:00 PM MST until WED 6:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts
Wind Advisory
until TUE 10:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Gila River Valley
Airport Weather Warning
until TUE 6:00 PM MST, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek
Air Quality Alert
until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Yuma County
Significant Weather Advisory
until TUE 5:45 PM MST, Buckeye/Avondale, East Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Significant Weather Advisory
until TUE 6:15 PM MST, Southeast Gila County

Monsoon storm batters parts of the Valley

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Severe Weather
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - A monsoon storm brought rain and hail to parts of the Valley on Sept. 8.

According to the National Weather Service, the storm moved through parts of the East Valley, including Mesa and Sun Lakes. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued until 6:00 p.m.

Video received by FOX 10 shows hail falling on a neighborhood near the area of Power and Pecos in Gilbert. Elsewhere, ADOT cameras captured rain falling on the freeway.

You can check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.