Monsoon storm batters parts of the Valley, leaving damages and power outages

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Severe Weather
FOX 10 Phoenix

Monsoon storm left its mark in parts of the Valley

The storm brought powerful wind as well as rain to parts of the Valley Monday night.

PHOENIX - On the night of August 17, a powerful Monsoon storm left some without power, as well as leaving storm damage in its wake as it made its way across the Valley.

FOX 10 has received photo and video from viewers showing power wind and rain in parts of the Valley.

Video taken by one person in Mesa shows a COVID-19 testing site at Mesa Community College seriously damaged as a result of the storm.

Meanwhile, Phoenix Fire officials say one fire at a waste yard in South Phoenix was fed by the wind, while lightning sparked a brush fire in Phoenix.

According to the National Weather Service in Phoenix, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Phoenix, Mesa and Chandler. Those warnings have since expired.

Officials with NWS say the storm was over the East Valley at one point during the evening, and has since moved west.

Power outage reported

According to SRP, many parts of the East Valley were left without power as a result of the storm, with over 10,000 customers affected at around 8:00 p.m.

Meanwhile, APS officials have also reported a number of power outages due to the storm in Chandler, Tempe, Central Phoenix, Glendale, and Scottsdale.

