Monsoon storm batters parts of the Valley, leaving some homes in the dark

By FOX 10 Staff
PHOENIX - On the night of August 17, a portion of the Valley was battered by a powerful Monsoon storm that left many homes in the dark.

FOX 10 has received photo and video from viewers showing power wind and rain in parts of the Valley.

According to the National Weather Service in Phoenix, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Phoenix, Mesa and Chandler until 8:45 p.m.

Officials with NWS say the storm is over the East Valley as of 7:45 p.m., and there are concerns over damaging wind gusts and lightning.

Power outage reported

According to SRP, many parts of the East Valley were left without power as a result of the storm, with over 10,000 customers affected as of 8:00 p.m.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

