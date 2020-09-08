Monsoon storm brought hail, rain and wind to parts of the Valley

A monsoon storm brought rain and hail to parts of the Valley on Sept. 8.

According to the National Weather Service, the storm moved through parts of the East Valley, including Mesa and Sun Lakes. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued until 6:00 p.m.

Video received by FOX 10 shows hail falling on a neighborhood near the area of Power and Pecos in Gilbert. Elsewhere, ADOT cameras captured rain falling on the freeway.

Meanwhile, SRP officials are reporting over 600 users without power in the Queen Creek area.

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turnaround don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

