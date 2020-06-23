More evacuations ordered as Aquila Fire grows to 1,000 acres

People are being asked to evacuate in areas north of the Valley as Evacuations have been ordered as fire crews work on a fast-growing wildfire.

According to information released by the Arizona State Forestry, the Aquila Fire has burned 1,000 acres of land, and two structures have been lost. More than 200 homes are under evacuation notices, including the Joy Ranch subdivision. Wind conditions are causing the fire to spread, according to officials with Daisy Mountain Fire and Medical.

Fire officials say people in the area of I-17 to 19th Avenue, between Cloud Road and Desert Hills Drive, are being asked to evacuate.

Advertisement

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.