Mormon leader speaks about LDS Church's policies on LGBT-related affairs

article

The leader of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' is reaffirming that the religion must stick to its opposition of gay marriage because God's law states that marriage should only be between a man and a woman.

Church president Russell M. Nelson also said Tuesday in a speech to students at the church-owned Brigham Young University that a 2015 policy banning baptisms for children of parents in same-sex relationship was rescinded earlier this year because leaders took note of the "heartache" it caused.

Nelson said the policy was motivated by love and tried to prevent friction between the beliefs of gay parents and their children.

The speech follows an ongoing push by the faith, widely known as the Mormon church, to carve out a compassionate stance toward LGBTQ people while opposing gay marriage.