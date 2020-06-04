MSCO: Missing 63-year-old hiker last seen June 3

article

The Maricopa County's Sheriff's Office is looking for a 63-year-old man who was last seen early Wednesday morning after planning to hike in Estrella Mountain Park near Goodyear.

Officials say Terrance Racino was likely hiking Rainbow Valley Trail at 8 or 9 A.M. on June 3 and has not been heard from since then.

Racino was last seen wearing a bright green or blue shirt, basketball shorts, a fanny pack and hiking boots. He is a white, 165-pound 6'1" male with brown hair and blue eyes.

Police have already located his vehicle near the trailhead.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office at (602) 876-1011 or (602) 876-TIPS.