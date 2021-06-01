Mug Shot Gallery - June 2021

Information was supplied by law enforcement and describes recent arrests and charges. All defendants are presumed innocent.

Joseph Charles Strickland, 28, is facing several charges after hitting and killing a pedestrian, dumping their remains and fleeing the scene, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Read more.

Joshua Fox has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his father to death in Tempe, police say. Read more.

Zachary Hanes has been accused of calling a police officer racist and homophobic slurs during his arrest while spitting in the face of a second officer. Read more.

Isaac Najera is accused of impairment and killing a woman during a hit-and-run crash. Read more.

Felix Cabrera, 86, is accused of fatally shooting his boss after he was refused another year working at a sugar mill. Read more.

Crystal Smith, 35, the mother of Aiden Fucci, the 14-year-old accused of stabbing his 13-year-old classmate Tristyn Bailey to death, has been arrested for evidence tampering. Read more.

Jared Bell, known for his former role on Nickelodeon's ‘Drake and Josh' is accused of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and attempted endangering children, according to court documents. Read more.

Marc Rodriguez, Jorge Barron, Manuel Leon, Eddie Cordero, Anthony Guzman – wanted fugitives from California – were arrested in Arizona and their alleged crimes range from a jail break to murder. Read more.

Michael James Smith is accused of striking an ASU police officer on the head with a glass bottle. Read more.

PJ Patterson is accused of animal cruelty and prosecutors say he "savagely beat, tormented, tortured, and killed" a 3-foot iguana in a half-hour attack caught on surveillance video. A judge rejected the "stand your ground" defense in this case. Read more.

Coleman Thomas Blevins is accused of plotting to carry out a mass shooting at a Walmart, and deputies say a search of his home turned up firearms, ammunition and materials officials described as "radical ideology paraphernalia." Read more.