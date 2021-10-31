Mug Shot Gallery - November 2021

Information was supplied by law enforcement and describes recent arrests and charges. All defendants are presumed innocent.

Police say 48-year-old Steven Little, a registered sex offender, exposed himself to trick-or-treaters in Utah, including three children under the age of 14. Read more.

Police say 56-year-old Stanley Szeliga murdered a Texas woman at a strip club where she worked. Read more.

Monica Bradford, 35, has been arrested for pointing a loaded gun at a 7-year-old who was trick-or-treating on her street on Halloween, police said. Read more.