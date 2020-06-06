Mug shots released of additional May 30th Scottsdale looting arrests

article

Several more people were arrested after the Scottsdale Police Department says they took part in riots and looting on May 30th.

Many marched and protested in response to George Floyd's death, and several were arrested for also looting and causing damage to streets and store fronts.

Ramon Taylor, 29, arrested on suspicion of burglary, trafficking stolen property and a weapons violation. Several thousand dollars of merchandise was recovered.

Ramon Cadarron Taylor

Amber Booher, 29, was arrested on suspicion of trespassing.

Amber Booher

Nathaniel Bailey, 20, was arrested on suspicion of four charges of burglary, one charge of criminal damage and one charge of misconduct involving weapons. These are all felonies.

Advertisement

Police say the most notable was the damage done by Bailey to a Mercedes car on display inside the mall. He reportedly posted the damage on his social media.

Nathaniel Daleek Bailey

Malik Stewart and Isaih Delapaz, both 24 years old, were arrested in Tempe after reportedly attempting to flee from officers. Both were arrested on suspicion of trafficking stolen property, possession of stolen property and numerous arrest warrants.

Malik Diamond Stewart

Isaiah Francisco Delapaz

Bryon Brandon, 31, was arrested on suspicion of trespassing and unlawful assembly.

Bryon Dion Brandon

Investigators are continuing to work on finding those responsible for the unrest in Scottsdale. Fashion Square was broken into and looted for several items worth thousands of dollars.

The department anticipates more arrests to be made.