Multiple Arizona counties reported experiencing 911 outages

Multiple Arizona counties and cities reported 911 outages.

At about 5 p.m. on Sept. 28, Yavapai, Cochise, Pinal, Santa Cruz, and Pima counties, as well as Flagstaff and Prescott Valley, said they were experiencing issues with their 911 emergency lines.

Prescott Valley Police Department said this was a statewide outage.

As of 5:25 p.m., services have been restored.

Police departments used this outage to conduct tests for their "Text to 911" programs and wanted to remind residents that this is an alternative to contact law enforcement in emergency situations.

In Minnesota, the Minnetonka and Minneapolis Police Departments tweeted that the 911 outage was nationwide.

Delaware is another state that experienced the outage.

This story was reported on from Phoenix, Arizona.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 for the latest updates.