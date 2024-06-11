Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Globe/Miami
6
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 10:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County
Air Quality Alert
until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County
Breaking News

4 people reportedly shot at food court in downtown Atlanta, mayor says

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Updated  June 11, 2024 12:02pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a shooting at Peachtree Center in the 200 block of Peachtree Road NE near the Hard Rock Cafe in downtown Atlanta. 

Police confirmed that multiple people have been shot and that the scene is still active. One of the people who was shot is the suspected shooter, according to Atlanta Police Department. 

All four people who were shot are alert and breathing, according to police. 

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens also posted on social media about the shooting.

The mayor said that 4 people were shot in the Peachtree Center food court and the building was placed on lockdown. Dickens says that he is at the Public Safety Headquarters with the chief of police. 

Amina Sam was in the hotel district for a conference when police officers first arrived.

"They told us it was an active shooter," said Sam. "He shot four people. We watched two people get wheeled out. One was an elderly man that had a baby on his lap, going to the ambulance and they told us the shooter was caught very recently. We saw him being put in handcuffs. It was insane. So many cops, so many guns."

Sam, who is visiting from New York, said she was just in The Hub on Monday getting her nails done. "I am leaving in a couple of hours. I just wanted to enjoy the city."

Image 1 of 17

Atlanta police have a portion of Peachtree Road in Downtown Atlanta taped off where multiple people were shot on June 11, 2024.

Atlanta Fire Rescue also responded to the incident to assist the police department. 

At this time, no other information has been released about the suspected shooter or victims. 

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.