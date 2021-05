Multiple victims shot on party bus in Oakland

What was supposed to be a celebratory event turned deadly early Tuesday morning when gunfire erupted on the highway and multiple victims on a party bus in Oakland were shot.

The shots were reported about 2:30 a.m. on Interstate 580, near the MacArthur Boulevard exit.

A news photographer at the scene reported that victims' relatives told him that their loved ones took the vehicle out to celebrate a person's 21st birthday and that at some point, someone shot at the bus.

Police have yet to respond so it's unclear if they believe the bus was targeted.

Citizen App reports as many as seven people were wounded, with one of them suffering critical injuries.

According to Bay Area News Group journalist Dylan Bouscher, a woman told him that her 19-year-old goddaughter from Stockton was killed in the attack.

Bouscher tweeted that a father said his daughter was shot in the leg but is in stable condition. His other daughter was on the bus when the shooting happened. She is also stable.

The bullet-ridden bus ended up at the Oakland Police Eastmont Station. Several windows were also blown out.

Ambulances have taken several victims from the Eastmont Police Station to the hospital for treatment.

Eastbound lanes of Interstate 580 at MacArthur Boulevard were closed for more than two hours for the police investigation.

This shooting comes after Oakland marked its 50th and 51st homicides over the weekend when two 17-year-old boys were shot and killed.