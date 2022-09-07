Expand / Collapse search
Naked man fires shots in Northwest DC

By Christopher Harris
Published 
Updated 3:03PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON - A naked man took to a rooftop in Northwest D.C. Wednesday afternoon and began firing shots and exposing himself, according to D.C. police. 

Authorities say it is an adult male experiencing a mental health crisis. There is currently no active threat, according to police, and no active shooter. The man has since put on his clothes. 

Reports of shots fired in Northwest DC

A naked man took to a rooftop Wednesday afternoon in Northwest D.C. and police say he began firing shots while exposing himself.

A large police presence has gathered near Georgia Avenue and Kennedy Street as officers attempt to apprehend the man. Police say they have recovered a firearm from the scene. 

A barricade has been declared with several streets closed in the Brightwood Park neighborhood. 

Image 1 of 5

 

D.C. police are asking evening commuters to avoid the area. Metro officials have rerouted bus services along Georgia Avenue. 

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.