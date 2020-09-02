Nancy Pelosi calls hair salon ordeal a 'setup'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday addressed the controversy surrounding the video of her recent visit to a San Francisco salon.

Pelosi took responsibility for how the incident played out but said she was told beforehand the salon could accommodate one client at a time--indoors.

"I trusted that, as it turns out it was a setup," Pelosi said. Adding, "This salon owes me an apology."

Security footage, reported on FOX News, showed Pelosi with wet hair and without a mask covering her face inside of eSalon in apparent defiance of COVID-19 rules.

In San Francisco, face coverings are mandatory in most public settings. Salons may only cut hair outdoors under new rules that took effect on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The house speaker said she has visited the salon many times over the years.

Pelosi didn't place any blame on the hairstylist and said the ordeal speaks to a larger issue.

"I have been inundated by people who are in the hair service industry saying 'thank you for calling attention to this. We need to get back to work,'" Pelosi said. "Many of them annoyed at the setup that was there for a purpose that has nothing to do with ending the [COVID-19] crisis."

Salon owner Erica Kious said it's unfair Pelosi could break the rules to favor her personal needs, FOX News reports.

“It was a slap in the face that she went in, you know, that she feels that she can just go and get her stuff done while no one else can go in, and I can’t work," Kious reportedly said about Pelosi.