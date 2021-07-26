Navajo Nation reports 8 new COVID-19 cases and no recent deaths

article

Navajo Nation reported on Monday 8 new cases relating to COVID-19 and no reported deaths.

The total number of deaths is 1,372 and the total number of positive COVID-19 cases is 31,305.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez says for the community to be safe and cautious.

"Mask up and get fully vaccinated. The Delta variant is in our communities and all across the country. Our best defense and most effective way of pushing back on the variants is to get fully vaccinated. The large majority of new cases and deaths involve people who are not vaccinated. If you visit loved ones who do not live in the same household, please wear a mask and take precautions. We are not out of the pandemic. Please be safe and continue to take precautions," Nez says.

For more information:

Navajo Department of Health

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.

More Coronavirus news: