Navajo police: 9-year-old girl missing, did not return home from school

Police are searching for a Navajo Nation girl who did not return home from school on Tuesday.

The Navajo Police Department said it was alerted just before 6 p.m. on March 9 that 9-year-old Franchescia Nez did not return home from school in New Mexico.

Officials confirmed to police that Franchescia was in attendance at school.

Authorities are conducting a ground search of possible locations that Franchescia may have gone.

Franchescia is about 4'0" and weighs about 60 pounds. She has mid-length brown hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a white and blue hoodie with blue dots, blue jeans, and red shoes.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Navajo police at 928-871-6112 or 6111.

