Navajo Police searching for two missing young girls

The Navajo Police Department is searching for a 7-year-old and 14-old girl after they were taken from their uncle's home by his girlfriend.

Police say Jayda John, 7, and Jaylee Spencer, 14, were staying with their uncle in Fort Defiance, Arizona on Nov. 21. The uncle had briefly left the home to haul wood, and when he returned, his nieces, his girlfriend, his 3-month-old child and his car were missing.

The girlfriend, Kristy Marie Pinal, told the girl's mother she would be returning later that night but never did, police say.

The sisters both have black hair and brown eyes. Jayda John is 4' and 50 pounds, while Jaylee Spencer is 5'4" and 130 pounds. Jaylee has eczema on her arms.

Police say Kristy Marie Pinal is 29 years old, 5'2 and 120 pounds. She is believed to be driving a 1998 green Saturn sedan. Pinal said she was with her parents in Whiteriver, according to a phone call she had with the girls' mother.

Anyone with information is asked to called the Navajo Police Department at 928-871-6111 or 928-871-6112.

