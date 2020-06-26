Nearly 1,000-acre brush fire ignites near Goodyear, forcing evacuations

Firefighters are battling a brush fire near Goodyear, and it's forced at least 30 people from their homes to flee for safety.

It's been dubbed the "Avondale Fire."

It's 980 acres and burning close to the Estrella Mountains at 133rd Avenue and Indian Springs Road, according to the Avondale Fire Department.

The fire is at 5% containment.

Multiple engines are on scene and a Type 1 helicopter is assigned

EVACUATIONS

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office issued a "Go" notification, meaning to evacuate, for homes south of Southern Avenue, north of Indian Spring Road, west of 119 Avenue and east of El Mirage.

Fire crews are protecting structures, the Avondale Police Department says.

An evacuation center has now been opened by the Red Cross at Avondale City Hall.