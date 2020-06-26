Expand / Collapse search
Developing

Nearly 1,000-acre brush fire ignites near Goodyear, forcing evacuations

Published 
Updated 19 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Flames sweep through Salt River bottom near Phoenix Raceway

The fire has burned about 500 acres as of June 26, and the Avondale Fire Department says some homes have been forced to evacuate as a precaution.

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - Firefighters are battling a brush fire near Goodyear, and it's forced at least 30 people from their homes to flee for safety.

It's been dubbed the "Avondale Fire."

It's 980 acres and burning close to the Estrella Mountains at 133rd Avenue and Indian Springs Road, according to the Avondale Fire Department. 

The fire is at 5% containment.

Multiple engines are on scene and a Type 1 helicopter is assigned

EVACUATIONS

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office issued a "Go" notification, meaning to evacuate, for homes south of Southern Avenue, north of Indian Spring Road, west of 119 Avenue and east of El Mirage.

Fire crews are protecting structures, the Avondale Police Department says.

An evacuation center has now been opened by the Red Cross at Avondale City Hall.