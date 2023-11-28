Nightly Roundup: Latest in deadly shooting south of the Valley; community remembers slain teen

PHOENIX - From the latest in Arizona's abortion battle to an alleged murder plot in the East Valley, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, November 28, 2023.
1. Latest in deadly Casa Grande shooting
The teen who died, identified as 17-year-old Hailey Stephens, was shot at an apparent house party in Casa Grande early Sunday morning. Another teen, who was not identified, was shot in the arm.
2. Woman arrested for alleged murder plot
51-year-old Ivanka Koleva is accused of second-degree murder after Gilbert Police found the body of 49-year-old Stefan Kolev inside a home near Guadalupe and Recker roads on Nov. 22.
3. Which city is the drunkest in Arizona?
The national average for adult excessive drinking is 19.8%, and 34 metro areas imbibe above that rate.
4. Arizona's abortion battle
Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs has signed a petition that aims to put a measure that protects abortion access on the Arizona ballot in 2024.
5. Queen Creek continues to remember slain teen
Members of the Queen Creek community have organized a walk on Nov. 28, in memory of a teenager whose death is now the subject of an investigation that involves FBI officials.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
4PM Weather Forecast - 11/28/2023
It looks like parts of the state could see some rain this week.