Drivers are experiencing a 9-mile back up on I-17 near Lake Montezuma Sunday afternoon, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT).

A brush fire in the area, near mile post 292 is causing the backup from mileposts 294 and 285.

"Drivers are encouraged to either postpone travel or use alternate routes to Phoenix," ADOT said.

There is not an estimated time of when the backup should clear.