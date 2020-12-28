Nine-year-old boy missing from Surprise home near 180th Avenue and Greenway Road

article

Surprise Police are searching for a 9-year-old boy after he went missing on Monday, Dec. 28.

Carter Meek was last seen near his home at 180th Avenue and Greenway Road, wearing a black Under Armor hoodie with white detail, shorts and light blue shoes.

Carter is described as being 4' 7" tall, weighing 78 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call Surprise Police at 623-222-4000 or 623-222-TIPS. You may also email crimetips@surpriseaz.gov. When contacting the police, use incident No. 201206049.