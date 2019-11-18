No verdict yet reached at trial over mishandled remains at Phoenix facility

article

Jury deliberations are scheduled to resume Tuesday at a trial against the owner of a now-closed Phoenix body donation facility accused of mishandling donated human remains.

Jurors left the courthouse Monday afternoon without reaching a verdict at the civil trial of Stephen Gore, owner of Biological Resource Center of Arizona.

Jurors have deliberated for four days.

The relatives of more than 20 people whose remains were donated to Gore’s business alleged the facility claimed the bodies would be used for medical research, when in at least two cases it knew the remains would be sold for use in destructive military testing.

Gore denied the allegations.

Gore’s lawyer maintains the facility's clients signed consent forms granting permission to dissect donated bodies.

