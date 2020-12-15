Nonverbal child with special needs found alone at a Maricopa gas station

article

A child was found at a Circle K in Maricopa Tuesday afternoon and police are asking for help finding his parents and/or guardians.

The unidentified child was found along South John Wayne Parkway Dec. 15 at an unspecified Circle K gas station. Police say he appears to be nonverbal and has special needs.

Anyone with information about this story can contact the Maricopa Police Department at 520-316-6800.