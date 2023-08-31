Expand / Collapse search
Austin Arboretum shooting: 2 dead, 1 critically injured

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Updated 4:41PM
Mass Shootings
FOX 7 Austin

Austin Arboretum shooting: 2 dead, 1 injured

Two people are dead and one is critically injured after a shooting at the Arboretum in north Austin. A suspect is in custody.

AUSTIN, Texas - Two people are dead and one is injured after a shooting at the Arboretum in north Austin, according to APD and ATCEMS.

Sources tell FOX 7 the gunman is no longer a threat.

EMS says two people were pronounced dead on the scene, with one adult being transported to a local trauma facility with critical, life-threatening injuries.

Two other patients are being evaluated for minor injuries.

Police and EMS are on the scene at the Arboretum in north Austin.

Police posted on X that officers responded to an incident in the 10000 block of Research Boulevard, and are asking the public to avoid the area.

Police have contained the scene and advise the public to continue to avoid the area.

ATCEMS posted on X that there was a critical incident at that location with multiple assets from EMS, Austin police and Austin fire on the scene.

This is a developing story. More information to come.