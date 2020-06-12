North Rim of Grand Canyon temporarily closed due to 71,000-acre Mangum Fire

article

A 71,000-acre wildfire in northern Arizona, dubbed the Mangum Fire, has prompted the closure of a portion of Grand Canyon National Park. Risk to the Jacob Lake community still remains but it has diminished.

According to information made available by fire officials on Inciweb, the Mangum Fire has burned 71,108 acres of land as of the morning of June 24, and it is 68% contained.

According to a statement released by officials with the Grand Canyon National Park, the park's North Rim is closed until further notice due to the Mangum Fire, which is burning near the park.

The Arizona Department of Transportation closed Highway 89A from Mile Post 545 near Cliff Dwellings to Fredonia. Highway 67 from Jacob Lake to the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park. The U.S. Forest Service additionally has enacted a closure of the entire fire area.

Due to the closure of the Arizona portion of House Rock Valley Road, access to White Pockets and Coyotes Buttes South is temporarily closed.

Jacob Lake and several residences along House Rock Road have been evacuated.

Officials say the fire is burning on lands within the Kaibab National Forest, and is not within the park at this time.

Four structures were destroyed as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

