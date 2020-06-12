North Rim of Grand Canyon temporarily closed due to almost 30,000-acre wildfire

A nearly 30,000-acre wildfire in northern Arizona, dubbed the Mangum Fire, has prompted the closure of a portion of Grand Canyon National Park. Risk to the Jacob Lake community still remains but it has diminished.

According to a statement released Friday night by officials with the Grand Canyon National Park, the park's North Rim is closed until further notice due to the Mangum Fire, which is burning near the park.

The Arizona Department of Transportation closed Highway 89A from approximately Marble Canyon to Fredonia and Highway 67 to the Grand Canyon for public safety. The U.S. Forest Service additionally has enacted a closure of the entire fire area.

Officials say the fire is burning on lands within the Kaibab National Forest, and is not within the park at this time.

According to information made available by fire officials on Inciweb, the Mangum Fire has burned 29,689 acres of land as of the morning of June 16, and it is 3% contained. Four structures were destroyed as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.