Northbound Loop-303 lanes near Peoria Avenue closed for serious 4-car crash investigation

Northbound lanes of Loop-303 near Peoria Avenue have been shut down due to a crash involving 2 semi-trucks, the Arizona Department of Transportation says.

The crash is blocking several lanes, so ADOT decided to shut down travel in that area for the time being.

"Motorists are advised to expect delays and seek an alternate route. There is no estimated time to reopen the northbound lanes. The southbound lanes are unaffected," ADOT said in an email.

The Department of Public Safety says 4 people were injured in this crash.

"Two semis collided with two passenger cars. Both of the semis are reportedly on their sides. Injuries have been reported, but unknown on the severity," DPS said.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.