Northern Arizona sees winter storms; rain, hail reported across the Valley

Winter Storm Warning
from MON 5:00 AM MST until TUE 11:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Winter Storm Warning
from MON 1:00 PM MST until TUE 5:00 PM MST, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Winter Storm Warning
from MON 11:00 AM MST until TUE 5:00 PM MST, White Mountains
Winter Storm Watch
from MON 11:00 AM MST until TUE 5:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, White Mountains, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Winter Weather Advisory
until MON 5:00 AM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 5:00 PM MST until TUE 11:00 AM MST, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Wind Advisory
from MON 10:00 AM MST until MON 4:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 1:00 PM MST until TUE 5:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak

Northern Arizona sees winter storms; rain, hail reported across the Valley

By
Published 
Updated 2 mins ago
Winter Weather
FOX 10 Phoenix

Morning Weather Forecast - 1/24/21

A rainy day for the Valley with a high near 57°. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued across northern Arizona.

PHOENIX - Two winter storms in northern Arizona over the next five days are expected to drop a combined 19 to 29 inches of snow in the Flagstaff area.

A storm from Friday through Sunday is expected to bring moderate snowfall across the region, while the second storm is forecast to deliver even more snow from Monday through Tuesday evening.

The National Weather Service said the Flagstaff area is expected to see seven to 11 inches of snow in the first storm and another 12 to 18 inches during the second storm. Payson is forecast to receive 15 to 21 inches of snow in the second storm.

As of 11 AM on Jan. 24, Flagstaff has seen 7 to 9 inches of snow. Prescott has seen 3 to 5 inches of snowfall.

The storms are expected to make driving conditions difficult in the high country. Temperatures in northern Arizona on Wednesday and Thursday also are expected to be bitterly cold, raising concerns about the possibility of frozen pipes in some areas of the high country.

Drivers are being advised to consider delaying travel up north unless absolutely necessary, and officials say waiting out the storm is the safest option, as it allows snowplows to clear the highways faster.

The influx of travelers heading north have caused multiple backups and delays along the I-17 and the I-40.

The National Weather Service in Flagstaff is advising travelers to avoid parking along the freeways to play in the snow.

Snow in Pinetop-Lakeside, Arizona. (Photo: Charles Fishback)

Rain, hail seen across the Valley

 The Valley saw scattered showers Sunday morning, although some residents - specifically those in the southeast - saw more severe storm cells.

The National Weather Service reported that hail and graupel, or soft hail, has been reported along the US 60 near Superior.

More rain is expected for the metro Phoenix area on Monday and Tuesday, with more widespread storms along with strong winds.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for areas in higher elevation east of Phoenix on Monday and Tuesday.

Impending snowstorm brings winter sports fans 

Snowbowl tickets sold out as forecast calls for big snowstorms in Flagstaff

Officials with Snowbowl say they only received 35 inches of snow this winter.

The impending snowstorm also means good news for Arizona Snowbowl.

"We are looking at up to three feet until next Thursday or so, so it is huge news for us," said Arizona Snowbowl Marketing Manager Li Cui.

So far, the ski area has received only 35 inches, but the potential snowfall is expected to double their season total in just a few days.

This big storm coming in is also bringing a lot of skiiers and snowboarders into Flagstaff.

"Our Saturday tickets were sold out on Tuesday night, and Sunday tickets were sold out by Thursday," said Li.

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.