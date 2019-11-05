NTSB releases new report on self-driving Uber crash that killed a Tempe woman in 2018

article

The National Transportation Safety Board released a new 400-page report on the self-driving Uber crash that killed a Tempe woman last year.

According to the report, the self-driving vehicle did not recognize 49-year-old Elaine Herzberg until about a second before the impact. Seconds before that, it identified her as an 'unknown object' and decided she wasn't in the car's path.

Uber eventually all of its self-driving vehicles off the road. The company has since updated its software and says their new autonomous vehicles would be able to recognize Herzberg as she crossed Mill Avenue mid-block, not in a crosswalk.

Her family reached a private settlement with Uber two weeks after the accident.

Meanwhile, the NTSB is expected to release an exact cause of the crash later this month.