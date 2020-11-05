NWS: Phoenix breaks heat record set in 2007

Phoenix has broken a heat record set in 2007 and will likely surpass it by a few degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

According to the agency, Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport reached 95°F at around noon on Nov 5. Today's high is expected to be near 98°, which would be the highest temperature in November on record for the city.

Phoenix has already set several weather records this year with 50 days of 110-degree heat and the hottest August ever since tracking began in 1896. The National Weather Service said that the city experienced its hottest summer on record in 2020.

Arizona and California had their warmest April-September period in 126 years, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. For Arizona, that six-month interval was the state’s driest period ever.

Phoenix also set a record earlier this year for the having the greatest number of days over 100 degrees, with a grand total of 145 days.

