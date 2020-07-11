NWS: Storm cells moving into the Valley

article

Officials with the National Weather Service said on the afternoon of July 11 that parts of the Valley could see stormy weather.

In a number of tweets made to the NWS Phoenix's verified Twitter page, Isolated thunderstorms are crossing into Maricopa County from the north and northwest, and the storms can produce occasional lightning, brief heavy downpours, and wind gusts up to 40 mph at times.

Photos taken from a location in North Phoenix show dark clouds overhead. The storms are developing on a day when the Valley is experiencing excessive heat.

NWS officials say the storm cells are not expected to generative significant rainfall for the Valley.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates

