Expand / Collapse search
Breaking News

NWS: Tornado reported near Kingman, Arizona

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 27 mins ago
Weather
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

Photo: NWS Las Vegas

KINGMAN, Ariz. - A tornado has been reported east of Kingman, Arizona, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas confirmed multiple reports of a twister that landed 10 miles east of Kingman, and is moving northeast at 10 miles per hour.

Anyone in the area is advised to seek shelter immediately.

A Tornado Warning has been issued for Mohave County as a result. 

Get the latest weather updates by downloading the FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 Phoenix for updates.