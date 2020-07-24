NWS: Tornado reported near Kingman, Arizona

article

A tornado has been reported east of Kingman, Arizona, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas confirmed multiple reports of a twister that landed 10 miles east of Kingman, and is moving northeast at 10 miles per hour.

Anyone in the area is advised to seek shelter immediately.

A Tornado Warning has been issued for Mohave County as a result.

