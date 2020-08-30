Expand / Collapse search
NYPD: Man arrested after brazen attempted rape on UES subway platform

Published 
Updated 2 hours ago
FOX 5 NY

NYPD searching for attempted rapist caught on camera

The NYPD is searching for a man caught on camera attempting to rape a woman on a subway platform on the Upper East Side.

NEW YORK - Police say they have arrested the suspect caught on a shocking video attempting to rape a woman on an Upper East Side subway platform.

The NYPD says the incident happened at around 11 a.m. Saturday night inside of the Lexington Avenue and East 63rd Street subway station.

The victim, a 25-year-old woman, was waiting for a Q train when authorities say Jose Reyes pushed her to the ground, got on top of her, and attempted to spread her legs, only stopping when a crowd of bystanders formed.

"This heinous and horrendous act was interrupted by a good Samaritan who observed Mr. Reyes' behavior and got him to cease his behavior while subsequently videotaping the incident," said Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison.

The victim suffered minor injuries as a result of the attack but refused medical attention.

Harrison said Reyes was found thanks to tips from the public and by using the NYPD's facial recognition software.

