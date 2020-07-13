Officer dead, another seriously hurt after shooting in Bothell, police say

One police officer was killed and another was seriously hurt after a pursuit late Monday in Bothell, authorities said.

The suspect was found hours later on a rooftop at about 3:30 a.m. after a huge manhunt that locked down much of the downtown area.

Aaron Snell with the Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team said Bothell police were conducting a traffic stop on a black sedan at 9:40 p.m. on SR-522 westbound. There was a short pursuit, during which the suspect struck a pedestrian before fleeing the vehicle on foot in the 10300 block of Woodinville Drive.

More officers responded after gunfire was exchanged. They found one police officer dead and a second seriously injured when they arrived.

Advertisement

The second officer was taken to Seattle's Harborview Medical Center and has since been released. A pedestrian who was injured in the Bothell shooting is in satisfactory condition at Harborview.

The officers had not been identified as of early Tuesday morning.

As of 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, SR-522 was still closed in downtown Bothell while the investigation continued. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.