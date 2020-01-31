Officers in pursuit of suspect in San Fernando Valley

The Los Angeles Police Department is in pursuit of a vehicle driving at high-speeds through the San Fernando Valley.

Officers say the chase began around 9:30 a.m. when officers tried to pull the vehicle over at Glenoaks Blvd. and Cabrini Drive in Burbank.

The suspect refused to pull over and a chase ensued.

SkyFOX overhead captured the suspect driving up to 70 mph on surface streets in Reseda.

The car being chased, a black Mercedes-Benz, was seen weaving in and out of traffic along surface streets in Encino, Van Nuys, and Sherman Oaks.

At one point officers had to back off the chase due to safety concerns, citing the vehicle was driving too fast for city streets.

The driver is believed to be a burglary suspect, it is not known if they are armed.

Advertisement

This is a developing story