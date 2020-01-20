Officials: Map misinterpretation led to shorter Rock n Roll half marathon

article

Officials with the Rock n Roll Marathon Series have issued an apology after an error in the Rock n Roll Arizona half marathon led to a shorter than prescribed course.

FOX 10 has received a statement issued by officials with the Rock n Roll Series, which said that due to road crews misinterpreting a course certification map, the half marathon was 286.5 meters (~940 feet) shorter than what the course certification map called for.

"As soon as race officials were made aware of the error, they worked quickly to bring the course to the accurate distance," read the statement.

The half marathon took place on Sunday.

According to a map posted on the Rock n Roll Arizona website, the half marathon began near the Old Main building on the Arizona State University campus in Tempe, and ended near Tempe Beach Park, taking participants through parts of South Scottsdale in the process.