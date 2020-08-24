Officials, organizations react to officer-involved shooting in Kenosha

The shooting of a man by Kenosha police on Sunday, Aug. 23 has prompted a wealth of reaction from officials and organizations throughout southeast Wisconsin.

We are compiling statements below as they are sent to FOX6 News.

Gov. Tony Evers

"Tonight, Jacob Blake was shot in the back multiple times, in broad daylight, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Kathy and I join his family, friends, and neighbors in hoping earnestly that he will not succumb to his injuries. While we do not have all of the details yet, what we know for certain is that he is not the first Black man or person to have been shot or injured or mercilessly killed at the hands of individuals in law enforcement in our state or our country.

"We stand with all those who have and continue to demand justice, equity, and accountability for Black lives in our country—lives like those of George Floyd, of Breonna Taylor, Tony Robinson, Dontre Hamilton, Ernest Lacy, and Sylville Smith. And we stand against excessive use of force and immediate escalation when engaging with Black Wisconsinites.

"I have said all along that although we must offer our empathy, equally important is our action. In the coming days, we will demand just that of elected officials in our state who have failed to recognize the racism in our state and our country for far too long.”

Advertisement

U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D)

“The video from Kenosha of a Black man being shot is terrifying to watch and we need a full and independent investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Justice to get all the facts about this police shooting. As we pray for Jacob Blake to live, let peaceful protests lead the way to the answers we seek, and justice.”

Joe Biden (D)

"Yesterday in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Jacob Blake was shot seven times in the back as police attempted to restrain him from getting into his car. His children watched from inside the car and bystanders watched in disbelief. And this morning, the nation wakes up yet again with grief and outrage that yet another Black American is a victim of excessive force. This calls for an immediate, full and transparent investigation and the officers must be held accountable.

These shots pierce the soul of our nation. Jill and I pray for Jacob’s recovery and for his children.

Equal justice has not been real for Black Americans and so many others. We are at an inflection point. We must dismantle systemic racism. It is the urgent task before us. We must fight to honor the ideals laid in the original American promise, which we are yet to attain: That all men and women are created equal, but more importantly that they must be treated equally."

DNC Chair Tom Perez

“A bullet in the back. A knee on the neck. When will it end? Yet again, our nation is hurting. Yet again, Black communities are hurting. Our hearts go out to Jacob Blake and his family as we pray for his recovery. Sadly, we know he is not the first to be viciously gunned down by law enforcement. He is one of countless Black Americans who have suffered at the hands of bigotry with a badge. When I was assistant attorney general for civil rights during the first term of the Obama-Biden administration, we worked tirelessly to change the culture of police departments from Seattle to New Orleans to Puerto Rico. This administration has refused to continue that work and has been downright hostile to progress. We need meaningful action and accountability to end police brutality and racial injustice – for Jacob Blake, for George Floyd, for Breonna Taylor, and for so many others. So long as Black men and women cannot breathe, we cannot rest.”

Pete Deates, president of the Kenosha Professional Police Association

"Anytime deadly force is used, our hearts go out to those affected by it. We assure you an independent investigation is being conducted by the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation.

"Until that investigation is completed, we ask that you withhold prejudgment about the incident and please let the process take place. Governor Evers’ statement on the incident was wholly irresponsible and not reflective of the hardworking members of the law enforcement community, not to mention the citizens of the City of Kenosha.

"As always, the video currently circulating does not capture all the intricacies of a highly dynamic incident. We ask that you withhold from passing judgement until all the facts are known and released.

"We, along with the citizens of the great City of Kenosha, ask for peace and to let the process play out fairly and impartially.

ACLU

“In yet another vicious act of police violence caught on camera, the Kenosha Police Department attempted to murder a Black man as he walked away from them by shooting him in the back, in front of his three children and his entire community. With each of the seven shots fired, police made their intent clear — they believed they had the right to kill an unarmed Black man for the crime of walking away from them.

“The Kenosha Police statement after the shooting said that they provided ‘immediate aid’ after committing this act of violence. But rendering first aid is a basic obligation. Officers shot Jacob Blake seven times in the back; it’s offensive to act as if not letting him bleed out afterward was an act of grace rather than a mandatory response to their own violence.

“The reasons that led to this shooting can’t be changed with more money thrown at police departments to find ways not to murder the members of the communities that they are supposed to be serving. The fact that incidents of police violence like this, the murder of Breonna Taylor as she slept in her home, the murder of George Floyd across the street from a grocery store, the murder of Eric Garner outside of a neighborhood bodega and countless others have become commonplace shows that the very institution of American policing is rotten at its core.

“Unfortunately, disgusting acts of police brutality like this will be commonplace so long as police continue to act as an occupying force in Black communities. It should now be clear to elected officials across the country that the only way to end the scourge of police violence is to immediately divest from a policing institution that, from its inception, has been used to oppress Black people, and reinvest into the same communities that those horrific acts of violence are regularly perpetrated against. Policing is a crisis in and of itself, and we can no longer throw money and resources at an institution as hopelessly broken and expect to get different results.”

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett

“The shooting of Jacob Blake is shocking, and, based on what’s visible in the video, appears to lack any possible justification.

“Tragically, Mr. Blake’s shooting is not unique. Law enforcement in every community must examine both the use of force and disparate treatment of people of color. There must be change.

“The Department of Justice must investigate this incident promptly and thoroughly."

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley

“I join the family and friends of Jacob Blake in praying that he will survive the critical injuries suffered last night as he was shot in the back multiple times by Kenosha police. As a father, it breaks my heart to know that Blake's children went to sleep last night not knowing if their father would make it through the night. It cuts even deeper to know that he is not the first person of color to have their lives endangered at the hands of law enforcement in this state or nation.

“Make no mistake, Blake’s wounds are the result of systemic racism, the policies and practices that entangle our institutions and produce racially disparate outcomes, regardless of the intentions of the people who work within them. It’s the reason why Wisconsin is ranked as the worst place to raise a black child, why child poverty in the Black community is markedly higher compared to their white counterparts, and why Milwaukee County ranks as 71st healthiest county out of 72 counties in the state.

“After the murder of George Floyd, Milwaukee County residents took to the streets to demand justice, equity, and accountability for Black lives. Months after Floyd’s death, the people continue to make their voices heard and call for a fundamental change in the way we handle police-community relations, the way we treat communities color, and the way we include each and every person in our society to have their voices heard in our democracy.

“At Milwaukee County, we’ve started this process by committing to achieve racial equity and developing the first strategic plan in nearly twenty years through a racial equity lens. But, as a father of young Black children I understand the fierce urgency in which communities of color are demanding change. It’s time to listen to the voice of the people and take action to prevent the unnecessary loss of Black lives at the hands of law enforcement. The time for change is always now. I stand with my brothers and sisters who are standing up for Black lives and making their voices heard.

“As we continue to pray for the recovery of Jacob Blake, and learn more details of last night’s events in Kenosha, I urge leaders at both the local and state level to work together and follow the lead of Milwaukee County in declaring racism as a public health crisis and commit to undoing generations of racist policies and practices that continue to cut short the lives of too many residents of color.”

State Sen. Van Wanggaard (R-Racine)

“The video of a Kenosha Police Officer shooting Jacob Blake appears shocking.

“Although the video that is publicly available at this time provides a picture of the incident, it is also important to remember that there is a great deal that cannot be seen, and many witnesses who saw the events leading up to and during the event from different perspectives. That is why there should be, and will be, a thorough, independent investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Justice into the shooting of Mr. Blake. If the independent investigation shows the shooting to be unjustified, people will be held accountable.

“Exhale. Everyone should take a deep breath. There is an investigatory process that must be followed, so no evidence is overlooked. We must let law and reason, not emotion, guide the next steps. I know passions and tensions are high right now between certain communities and law enforcement. It’s important to realize that tension goes both ways. Although each situation is unique, it is easy to lump every interaction together when it is the perceived reality you live in. But nothing justifies the violence and destruction we saw last night.

“By improving the accountability of police, by increasing community involvement to promote better understandings between the community and police, and by being as transparent as possible, we can permanently improve the situation and change the narrative to the better. The healing won’t occur overnight, but it can and must be improved by working together.

“I hesitate to do this, because the situation in Kenosha stands on its own, but I am extremely shocked by the content of Governor Evers’ statement last night. The best leaders attempt to diffuse situations, not escalate them. Evers’ statement was irresponsible and inflammatory. He jumped to conclusions without first having all the facts. At a time when stereotyping situations is especially risky, Evers stereotyped every police interaction with people of color - harming both.

Last night, I asked the Governor to provide all necessary assistance to both the city and county of Kenosha, including the National Guard. I was told he was providing such assistance. After the events of yesterday afternoon and Evers’ statement last night, Kenosha will need all the help it can get - especially your prayers.”

State Rep. Gordon Hintz (D-Oshkosh)

“Last night, Jacob Blake was shot in the back by police officers seven times at close range in front of his children. Brutality like this towards Black people is a reoccurring event in our country. No matter how complicated systemic racism is, a representative government has a responsibility to do everything in its power to address the forces that disproportionately impact Black lives.

“While we don’t yet know the full details, we understand the long-lasting impact this will have on the Kenosha community. This morning, I am sending my sympathy to those effected by this tragic event and pray for Jacob’s recovery. His family is in my thoughts today.

“Black lives matter. We cannot stop repeating this until we understand its meaning and put that meaning into action. I stand with those who continue to peacefully march for Black Lives and equality in our country. I stand with those who want their leaders to act in support of real change. We can no longer turn away from the role systemic racism plays in our society.”

U.S. Senator Ron Johnson (R)

“I support a full and thorough investigation into the events leading up to yesterday’s officer-involved shooting in Kenosha. While emotions are understandably running high in the Kenosha community and elsewhere, I urge any demonstrators to remain peaceful and give our justice system the opportunity to work.”

U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil (R)

"We need the Wisconsin Department of Justice to conduct a thorough, independent, exhaustive investigation into the officer-involved shooting in Kenosha. We must support each other and our Kenosha community, and we cannot allow violence and destruction."

Jenevia Blanks, volunteer with the Wisconsin chapter of Moms Demand Action

"Our thoughts are with Jacob and his family as he fights for his life after he was shot in the back several times. Law enforcement officers take a pledge to protect and serve and we will fight for justice, a transparent and thorough investigation, and reforms to prevent future police shootings."

State Rep. Greta Neubauer (D-Racine)

“I am horrified, sickened and angry over the police shooting of Jacob Blake last night.

“It is long past time for deep and systemic change. Change in how we police, how we prosecute and how we incarcerate. But also change in how we invest in and strengthen our communities.

“Continued police violence against Black people is a symptom of the systemic racism and white supremacy deeply embedded in our country’s past and present. Leaders at every level — federal, state, local — cannot continue to stand by.

“I support the right to protest in Kenosha and I will be joining people in the streets. Today and in the days to come, my thoughts are with Jacob, his family, and his community, and I am sending them strength in this time.

“Black Lives Matter.”

Congresswoman Gwen Moore (D)

“What happened yesterday to Jacob Blake is an all too frequent experience for Black people in America.

"Jacob was shot in the back multiple times in front of his children. Trauma was inflicted on not only Jacob, but on his innocent children. My heart aches for him and his family. I am praying that he makes a full recovery from his serious injuries.

"We must rid our communities and our systems of the racism that results in biased policing practices, creating devastating tragedies for Black men and women. We all must treat racism as the public health emergency that it is and take appropriate action to keep other families and communities from being traumatized by these reckless shootings.

"The Wisconsin Department of Justice must conduct a thorough investigation as part of the process of ensuring that police officers are held accountable when excessive, violent force is used.

"I am tired of condemning these shootings which is why I joined my colleagues in the House in passing the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act (H.R. 7120) to begin making the steps necessary to build greater transparency, accountability and fairness in policing. I am calling for action from the Senate Majority Leader to bring this bill to the Senate floor. I am also calling on the majority in the Wisconsin State Legislature to take up the police reform measures laid out by our Governor and Lieutenant Governor earlier this year.

"The longer these bills languish the longer justice is delayed and denied. Our communities are calling for change right now, and they cannot and should not wait any longer for meaningful action.’’

Milwaukee Alderwoman JoCasta Zamarripa

"Like so many Wisconsinites, I was horrified to see the video of Jacob Blake being shot multiple times in the back by Kenosha police. Additionally, I understand that Mr. Blake’s children were in the car and witnessed their father being shot, a trauma no child should have to endure.

"This is a tragedy that should have and could have been prevented. As a state legislator and a new alderwoman in Milwaukee, the largest city in Wisconsin, I have heard sentiments coming from folks on all sides of this fight for police reform, Black Lives Matter, and the police budget.

"I write this statement, in particular, for the people of the 8th Aldermanic District. This is the district I represent on Milwaukee’s near south side, where I was born and raised. My constituents tell me that public safety is their number one concern. No mother should worry if their son will come home at night, no child should witness their father being brutally attacked and everyone in Wisconsin should feel safe in their own neighborhood. Public safety will always be compromised if any life is devalued more than another.

"Ours is arguably the most diverse district in the great state of Wisconsin, home to a 75% supermajority of people of color, a Latino-majority district, and a proud history of Polish and German immigrant families, many of whom still call the near south side home, I am proud to say.

"Public safety continues to be my #1 concern because I know that it is my constituents’ #1 concern. And it is why, as a state representative, a Milwaukee alderwoman, and a Wisconsinite, I condemn this senseless tragedy. We cannot have our law enforcement shooting constituents in the back multiple times, in front of their children.

"We must ask for justice, demand reform, and cry out, “Black Lives Matter.”

Milwaukee Common Council President Cavalier Johnson

"This morning most of us woke up to news reports documenting unrest that occurred overnight in Kenosha after police shot Jacob Blake, who was unarmed, several times in the back yesterday evening. I hope Jacob makes a full and speedy recovery. My thoughts and prayers are with his friends and family during this difficult time, and in particular his children, who witnessed this heinous event.

"This officer-involved shooting is yet another example of the deep-seated inequities that exist for Black residents across our city, state and country. For months now people have been taking to the streets in protest of these very actions, and while some progress has been made it is very clear we still have a long way to go.

"While much of the attention around protests and reform has been focused on larger cities like Milwaukee, Chicago and others, this serves as a sobering reminder that police reform must occur in smaller communities as well.

"We will not have achieved true justice until ALL people of color in communities big and small can feel safe and respected when in the presence of those who are sworn to serve and protect."

Milwaukee Archbishop Jerome Listecki

"It is with a heavy heart that I received the news about the shooting last night in Kenosha. While many of the details of this shooting are unknown to us, the general public, it is not difficult to imagine the pain, fear and anger felt by all who were present. I pray for healing for Jacob Blake and for comfort for his family and loved ones. I also pray for peace in Kenosha, as the situation remains volatile in the wake of this shooting. Violence can never be the means to attain peace and justice.

"The Church stands as a beacon of hope. The sins of violence, injustice, racism and hatred must be purged from our communities with acts of mercy, with the protection and care for the dignity of every human person, with respect for the common good, and with an unwavering pursuit of equality and peace. Together, let us pray to God for peace, justice, mercy and protection for every human being."

Milwaukee Bucks

"The Bucks organization is praying for the recovery of Jacob Blake, who was shot multiple times in the back by a police officer at point blank range in Kenosha, Wisconsin yesterday. Our hearts go out to his family and friends.

"We stand firmly against reoccurring issues of excessive use of force and immediate escalation when engaging the black community.

"Our organization will continue to stand for all black lives as we demand accountability and systemic change on behalf of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Sylville Smith, Ernest Lacy, Dontre Hamilton, Tony Robinson, Joel Acevedo and countless other victims. We will work to enact policy change so these incidents no longer exist."

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester)

“Like many in Wisconsin, I watched the events in Kenosha unfold last night and was disturbed by the video of the officer-involved shooting. Jacob Blake and his family are in my prayers and I hope for his recovery.

“It’s essential that we get a complete picture of what happened. I would ask that the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation meet its goal of completing a thorough investigation in 30 days. The Kenosha community deserves to know the totality of the circumstances leading up to the shooting. Before passing judgement, we have to know if the shocking 20-second video clip shared with the media tells the whole story.

“I was also deeply disturbed about what occurred in Kenosha: the demonstrators’ complete disregard to public safety, damage to personal property, and the attack on police. Moving forward, I encourage those who would like to express their frustration and anger to do so peacefully.

“This is not a time for political posturing or to suggest defunding law enforcement. When a community is hurting, the most important thing that we can do is to listen. That is why today, I am announcing a Speaker’s task force focusing on on racial disparities, educational opportunities, public safety, and police policies and standards. We must find a path forward as a society that brings everyone together.”

Representative Barbara Dittrich (R – Oconomowoc)

“Last night's police incident in Kenosha has left a sense of shock all the way from Wisconsin to Washington DC, where I am currently representing our state at a celebration of the 100th anniversary of Women's Suffrage.

“While there is one video perspective being widely circulated on social media, the public needs to hear the full story before we can understand what went wrong on Sunday evening. It would be irresponsible to rush to judgment before the Department of Justice completes its full investigation that is currently underway.

“Meanwhile, my prayers are with all who were impacted by what happened, and I stand with my colleagues in supporting exploration into how we can restore public trust while assuring safe communities. I urge my fellow Wisconsinites to remain peaceful while making their voices heard at this tragic time. The last thing our state and our nation needs at this time is for hurt to be added to hurt.”

Stephanie Bloomingdale, president of the Wisconsin AFL-CIO

"Yesterday, we were shocked by yet another police shooting of an unarmed Black man in Kenosha. Video shows a Kenosha police officer shooting Jacob Blake multiple times in the back at point blank range as he tried to get into his car. The horror was magnified by the presence of Mr. Blake’s young children in the vehicle. This is a shameful day for Kenosha, Wisconsin and our nation.

"The Wisconsin AFL-CIO extends deepest sympathy to Mr. Blake and his family and hope for his quick and complete recovery. Black Lives Matter. The time is long overdue to address systemic racism and police violence against communities of color.

"In this unprecedented time in America, we must not be satisfied with platitudes and cosmetic change. We must take a hard look at the factors that have led to Black people unjustly facing violence at the hands of those charged with protecting us and take meaningful steps to address them."

Opportunity Wisconsin

"Opportunity Wisconsin stands in solidarity with the Blake family, the protestors who have taken to the streets to demand justice, and people across Wisconsin traumatized by the police violence against Jacob Blake last night. The systemic racism that permeates our society requires urgent, intentional action, and Opportunity Wisconsin remains committed to its fight for equal economic opportunity for all, and in its support of those working tirelessly to reform how law enforcement engages with the communities they are sworn to serve. We need leaders who are not only committed to this work, but also to guaranteeing the right of every eligible voter to participate in our democracy, for these tenets are foundational to empowering and protecting Black communities."

State Senator Jon Erpenbach (D-West Point)

“We don’t need a task force. We need to roll up our sleeves, and do the work we were elected to do. We have a package of bills, ready to go since June. Let’s go to the floor August 31st and make real changes. The people of Wisconsin are demanding it.

“Many of the concepts in this package of bills are already the work of a task force convened years ago. And we certainly don’t need another report to highlight the glaring racial disparities that have given Wisconsin a bad name for far too long.

“Too many tragedies have resulted in too little action. We must do better to ensure Black Wisconsinites are treated equally in the eyes of the law and within our communities.”

Forward Latino President Darryl Morin

"Yesterday we saw the appalling video of yet another black man being shot by law enforcement. He was shot in front of his children, after attempting to de-escalate a dispute between two individuals. All reports indicate that he was unarmed. That man is now fighting for his life. His name is Jacob Blake.

"Most of us have seen the video of Mr. Blake being held by his shirt, and shot in the back, seven (7) times at point-blank range by an officer or officers of the Kenosha Police Department. Today we all stand together in praying for Mr. Blake and his family during this most difficult and tragic time.

"While we await the details and findings of the Wisconsin of Department of Justice, we reiterate our demands for a thorough and transparent investigation. An investigation that shares all relevant information and video footage with the family and the community.

"Today many are attempting to politicize the issue of public safety, using terms such as “Back the Badge.” How can this be in question as each year we, the taxpayers pay billions of dollars salaries and benefits to police officers. We pay billions more so that they can have the latest equipment and training. But beyond our investment in law enforcement, we trust them with a unique authority. We authorize them to take the life a person without a judge or jury when witnessing an imminent danger. This is an immense responsibility, and as such, demands equal accountability.

"The discussion needs to be about social justice, about public safety, about the law being applied and enforced equally to all without regard for color, religion, orientation, language or gender. It needs to be about us, not them. For our police will only be successful with community support, and our community needs officers who live up to their sworn oaths to protect all equally.

"So today as we await more details, we call for the following actions. First, we call for a thorough and transparent investigation. We call for a review of the Kenosha Police Department’s use of force policies. And lastly, we call for a review of the police departments timeline for full implementation community-oriented policing here in Kenosha.

"Thank you and may God place his healing hand on Jacob Blake and his family."

State Rep. Christine Sinicki (D-Milwaukee)

“I applaud Governor Evers for calling a special session next Monday, August 31st, to take up the bills Democrats drafted in early June. This package of bills would create accountability and transparency from Wisconsin law enforcement.

“The people of Wisconsin have been waiting since June for the Republicans who run the Legislature to call us into session to take up these bills.

“Speaker Vos and Senator Fitzgerald should stop hiding and step up to require all their members to attend the special session next Monday.

“It is time for Vos and Fitzgerald to do their part in this crisis by taking up this urgently needed legislation.

“Vacation time is over. It’s time to do the work we were elected to do.”

Milwaukee County Supervisor Supreme Moore Omokunde

“Before the inevitable dehumanization campaign begins—and while we ‘wait for more information’ to help us determine whether or not Jacob Blake’s dignity will be taken into consideration—I want to remind folks of the numerous incidents where white or white presenting men in predominantly white communities have pointed rifles at law enforcement officers and were taken into custody with little to no exchange in gunfire.

"I would also like to remind folks that narratives about depression, alcoholism, the pressures of quarantining from COVID-19 and the like are used to capture the humanity of white men when interacting with law enforcement, which is a luxury not afforded to Black men in our society.

"While our primary focus is on Jacob, his family and his full recovery, we must hold the officers involved and the Kenosha Police Department accountable for the assault on his life.

"It is impossible for a Black man to be seen as unarmed when interacting with law enforcement if you have weaponized his Blackness.”

Voces de la Frontera

"Last night, 29-year-old Jacob Blake was shot in the back seven times by Kenosha police officers as he was entering the driver’s side of an SUV. His three children, aged 3, 5, and 8, were in the car when the shooting happened.

"Voces de la Frontera Action stands in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement and with Jacob and his family. Jacob should not be fighting for his life right now. His family and black communities, both in Wisconsin and nationally, deserve justice.

"Akousia Anning, the chair of the Voces de la Frontera Racine Demilitarization Action Committee, said:

“The same thing keeps happening, over and over. Yet again, we are being forced to watch this happen. Another black man shot by law enforcement. What we are seeing is that a black man walking away can be used by the police as an excuse to gun a black man down. I am in shock that, in the aftermath of George Floyd, that this can still be happening, in broad daylight, with a crowd gathering.

"This is not something we should expect to see after George Floyd. Where you see a black man who does not appear to have anything in his hands, in a situation that could have been deescalated. It shows a blatant disregard for black lives in this society.

"I am praying that this man pulls through, and that he finds some semblance of justice. But I am not even sure if he will find justice. The language we see already is that he was an agitator, that he was not listening to the police. None of that justifies taking a man’s life. Not listening does not mean you should be gunned down.”

"This is not about the need for police reform. This is about the need for systemic and structural change and the dire need to respect black life, in Wisconsin and nationally. Voces de la Frontera Action and the Voces de la Frontera Racine Demilitarization Action Committee will continue fighting for Black lives and for Black humanity. We emphasize the need to redirect funding to our communities and redirect police funds to social workers, our communities, and our neighborhoods. This divesting of funds is crucial to dismantling racism and systemic oppression.

"Christine Neumann-Ortiz, the Executive Director of Voces de la Frontera Action, said:

“The immediate outrage and protest to Jacob Blake’s shooting shows the strength of the national grassroots Black Lives Matter movement, which is fundamentally about challenging institutionalized racism and demanding police accountability. This momentum also has to be brought to our electoral organizing, because Trump is running on an explicit law and order platform, which is a dog whistle to his racist and white nationalist base. This ideology has been used for decades by both Republicans and Democrats to criminalize people of color and militarize the police.

"However, the Trump administration represents a historically unique threat. Our country is in a watershed moment of reckoning with systemic racism and police brutality, and Trump is doubling down on his far-right rhetoric and leaning on his racist base during this moment. We need to move this energy into our electoral organizing to drive out this authoritarian, white nationalist, far-right government that he seeks to create. Trump represents an escalated attack on decades of labor rights and civil rights movements. Everything we have experienced in the last four years will be unimaginably worse in the next four, if he is re-elected.”

"In response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake, Voces de la Frontera Action and the Voces de la Frontera Racine Demilitarization Action Committee make a double call for action: a call for action at the local level, and a call for electoral action at the state level.

"At the local level, we invite allies to become actively involved in demilitarizing your neighborhoods, your schools, and your communities through local organizing initiatives. In Racine, the Youth Protection Resolution demands that Racine police presence be removed from Racine Public Schools and for decriminalization of youth traffic tickets. On the electoral level, we encourage all eligible citizens to vote for racial justice and police accountability in November. We furthermore encourage Wisconsin voters to become involved with the Voces de la Frontera Action Voceros por el Voto program, to build a network of 23,000 Latinx and multiracial youth voters. Together we can vote out the institutionalized racism that is criminalizing people of color and immigrants, creating a mass incarceration crisis, and allowing for the impunity of deadly violence against Black men, such as Jacob Blake from Kenosha."

WisGOP Chairman Andrew Hitt

“There is a tragic human cost whenever anyone is injured or dies while interacting with law enforcement. We must have a thorough accounting of the facts — it’s good that authorities have moved to quickly investigate this incident, but it’s clear we still don’t have the full picture. Our thoughts are with those involved and who witnessed the incident. We pray that the City of Kenosha finds calm during these turbulent times.

“As a former prosecutor, I know one of the most dangerous situations is when someone is walking away from law enforcement who already have firearms drawn and that person is going towards or reaching into a vehicle. That greatly enhances the risk that that person is obtaining a weapon that could be fatally used against law enforcement.

“Unfortunately Gov. Evers statement last night jumped to conclusions even while the full scope of events has yet to be released and that puts the Kenosha community at risk for more violence. Last night we saw businesses burn and an officer knocked unconscious after being smashed in the head with a brick. Leaders shouldn’t stoke mob violence with only grainy cell-phone videos. The governor’s statement provoked anger and fear at a time when Wisconsin needs the facts and a steady hand.”