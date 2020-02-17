Officials: Tuesday is the last day to register to vote in Democratic Presidential Preference Election

article

Officials with the Arizona Secretary of State's Office say Tuesday, February 18, is the last day for people in the state of Arizona to register to vote in the Democratic Presidential Preference Election.

According to the Secretary of State's Office, since only the Democratic Party is holding a Presidential Preference Election on March 17, 2020, only those who register as a Democrat on or before February 18 will be eligible to take part in the election.

Officials say the ballot will contain a number of candidates who have either suspended their campaign or filed a formal withdrawal of candidacy with the Secretary of State's office. Their names will still appear on the ballot because the ballots have already been printed.

Arizona Voter Registration Information

https://arizona.vote/