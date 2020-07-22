Officials: United Daughters of the Confederacy asks to move 2 Confederate-themed monuments in Arizona

article

Officials with the Arizona Department of Administration say two Confederacy-themed monuments will be moved to private property.

In a statement released on July 22, ADOA officials say they have received a letter from the United Daughters of the Confederacy that was dated June 30. In the letter, officials with the organization asked state officials to return the Memorial to the Arizona Confederate Troops monument, located at Wesley Bolin Plaza in Downtown Phoenix, as well as the Jefferson Davis Memorial Highway marker along State Route 60 near Gold Canyon.

Jefferson Davis was the Confederacy's first and only president.

"These monuments were gifted to the State and are now in need of repair but due to the current political climate, we believe it unwise to repair them where they are located," read a portion of the letter. "It is the wish of the Arizona members of the UDC and the Monument Restoration Committee that the State facilitate this regifting as swiftly as possible to avoid any further damage, vandalization or complete destruction."

State officials say the two monuments will be relocated to private property at no cost to the state.

According to a database maintained by the Southern Poverty Law Center, there are five symbols of the Confederacy in Arizona.

Advertisement

Monuments previously targeted by vandals

The two monuments named in the letter were previously the target for vandals or criticism by state officials.

In August 2017, FOX 10 reported that the highway marker was tarred and feathered, while the monument at Wesley Bolin Plaza was spray-painted white.

The monument at Wesley Bolin Plaza was again targeted in June 2020, when a man allegedly threw red paint over it. The man was later arrested.

Monument at Wesley Bolin Plaza faced mounting calls for removal

Calls for removing the Memorial to the Arizona Confederate Troops monument grew in June 2020, when Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, as well as a group of Arizona veterans, called for the monument's removal.

"This is a monument that was erected to honor soldiers who role up against our country, doing treason to protect the practice of slavery, and these monuments around the country were erected during the time of the Civil Rights Movement as a form of intimidation, and it really has no place in Arizona," said Hobbs at the time.

In late June, A group of Arizona veterans called on Gov. Doug Ducey to remove the monument at Wesley Bolin Plaza.

At the time, a member with the Sons of Confederate Veterans said the monument should not be removed.

"From our perspective, the monument of the Confederate soldiers is relative to Arizona, primarily due to the amount of contributions they have given to the state," said Robert Johnson. "These are American veterans, so from our perspective, we can't let their sacrifice and courage be washed away."

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.