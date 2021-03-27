One dead, another injured in Glendale hit-and-run; police searching for driver

One man died and other was seriously injured after a pickup truck reportedly struck them and fled near 71st Avenue and Glendale early Saturday morning.

Glendale police say the men, ages 35 and 37, were working to remove street barricades from an earlier accident when a silver Dodge Ram pickup truck hit them.

The 37-year-old man died in the hospital while the other victim is in critical but stable condition.

Officers are still working to identify the driver and vehicle involved in the hit-and run. The Dodge should have damage to the front driver's side and is missing its front driver's side mirror due to the crash.

Photo of the suspected hit-and-run vehicle. (Glendale PD)

Anyone with information is asked to contact Glendale Police at 623-930-3000.

Advertisement

The intersection is closed, but will reopen at around 10 a.m., according to police.

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.