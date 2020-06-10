One officer injured in Paso Robles active shooter situation; gunman remains at large

An officer has been injured and residents are being told to shelter in place due to an active shooter situation in downtown Paso Robles, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Department said.

Officers reported shots fired at 3:15 a.m. at the Paso Robles Police Department building.

Shortly after, there were reports of gunfire near Downtown City Park where the officer was injured.

The officer was taken to a local hospital. He is in serious, but stable condition, the sheriff's office said.

Authorities said the gunman remains at large and is on the move.

No further information was immediately released.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.