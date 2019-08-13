One person dead, two injured in south Phoenix crash

article

One person is dead and two others are injured after a car crash in south Phoenix.

Phoenix Fire says two cars were involved in a T-bone crash at the intersection of 7th Avenue and Elwood, which is just north of Broadway Road.

One adult was pronounced dead on scene.

A second person was trapped in her car. She was transported to Banner University Medical Center as a trauma patient. She's in serious, but stable condition.

The third person only suffered minor injuries.

Phoenix Police is investigating the cause of the crash.