One person dead, two injured in south Phoenix crash
article
PHOENIX - One person is dead and two others are injured after a car crash in south Phoenix.
Phoenix Fire says two cars were involved in a T-bone crash at the intersection of 7th Avenue and Elwood, which is just north of Broadway Road.
One adult was pronounced dead on scene.
A second person was trapped in her car. She was transported to Banner University Medical Center as a trauma patient. She's in serious, but stable condition.
The third person only suffered minor injuries.
Phoenix Police is investigating the cause of the crash.